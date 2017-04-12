Sharp Outs Android Nougat-Powered Z3 With 4GB Of RAM

Sharp Mobile has just unveiled the Android Nougat-powered Z3 smartphone which comes with 4GB of RAM among a number of other decent specifications. The device is now showing up on the Sharp Mobile website with all of the information one could really want about a new device, though it does not mention which carrier will sell the phone nor does it mention anything regarding pricing and availability. The Sharp Z3 is seemingly meant for the Taiwanese market though as the video about the device on the Sharp Mobile website was posted on Sharp Mobile Taiwan’s YouTube channel, which means it may not go on sale outside of that particular market. This shouldn’t be a huge surprise for U.S. consumers as Sharp devices typically aren’t sold in the U.S.

While the landing page for the Z3 may not have pricing or availability info it does list mostly everything else. The Sharp Z3 will come in just one color by the looks of it, Champagne Gold, and it comes equipped with a 5.7-inch WQHD display with curved 2.5D glass for the screen. On the inside it’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor which comes with an Adreno 510 GPU for the graphics processing, 4GB of RAM as mentioned above, and for storage space it has 64GB internally but it will also support up to 128GB of expandable storage via a microSD card if you need more room.

For cameras it’s carrying a 16-megapixel sensor on the back that has phase detection autofocus, OIS optical anti-shake and an f/2.0 aperture along with Dual LED flash, and on the front it has a 13-megapixel sensor with phase detection autofocus and an f/1.8 aperture. The phone supports Dual SIM meaning it will be a great device option for those that need to travel and carry their personal phone with them, and it has a fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device as well as a 3,100mAh non-removable battery for keeping it going throughout the day. It comes with Android 7.0 Nougat software which means it’ll have features like multi-window support and improved Doze Mode. The device is also built completely out of metal so it looks and likely feels premium in regards to the build quality.