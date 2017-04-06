Samsung’s Theme Store Now Available in 15 Additional Countries

There are literally hundreds of theme packs in the Samsung Theme Store and Samsung just added an additional 15 countries where you can access these theme packs – Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Chile, Denmark, Finland, Israel, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, and the Ukraine. Samsung started supporting third-party theme packs and opened the Theme Store when they started selling the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge. Since that time, all mid-range to high-end Samsung smartphones can have access to the Theme Store by simply going to your main Settings and tap on Themes and once again tap on the Theme Store button at the bottom of the screen. Next swipe over to the All tab, and a drop down menu lets you choose ‘Most popular,’ ‘Most recent,’ ‘Price: low to high,’ or ‘Price: high to low.’ From there you can swipe through the many themes available for you to use.

Android allows a lot of flexibility when rearranging our wallpapers, display screens, and moving our icons around and Android ‘O’ may even support theme support of its own. The Samsung themes changes the entire ‘feeling’ of your smartphone, from wallpapers and icons to call and message interfaces, all of the design elements are integrated, giving your smartphone an entirely different look and feel. If you are into Automobiles, Soccer, Kung Fu Panda, Peanuts, Holiday themes, Baseball, Dancing, or Technology, there is a Theme Pack for you. For a couple of dollars, you can customize your phone from the lock screen, to the contacts, to the phone dialer, and to the picture gallery. Themes can easily be switched out depending on your mood for the day, or what event you may be attending – going formal or going to the game, you can switch out the theme to match your destination.

There is something for everyone from kids that have there first smartphone that might want their favorite cartoon character, to teenagers that are into sports or cars, to adults that want a theme with a little more Zen to it. They are all there and now they are available from around the world. Many of the themes have an Asian flavor to them since Samsung is from South Korea, there are many other themes throughout the hundreds to choose from.