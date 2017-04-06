Samsung’s New Fast Wireless Charger Goes Up For Pre-Order

Along with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, Samsung debuted a slew of new accessories that are going to be available for the two devices. One of those accessories is a brand new fast wireless charger. This is a charger that can lay flat, or stand up to work as a dock for your new smartphone. And right now it is up for pre-order on Amazon as well as Samsung’s own website. It is a bit pricey, coming in at a price of $89.99, which is higher than their previous fast wireless charging docks, which were around $59-69 at launch.

This wireless charging stand is available in both black and tan, and it also works with other Qi-enabled wireless charging devices. That includes the LG G6 as well (at least the model sold in the US). It’s great that Samsung’s charger isn’t just for their devices, as anyone with a wireless charging device can use it. It’s a fast wireless charger too, so it’ll output at around 2-2.4A, instead of the much slower 1.5A, which the original Qi Wireless chargers did. This means that while it won’t be as fast as Quick Charge 4.0 (which is supported by the Snapdragon 835), it will be somewhat similar to the Quick Charge 2.0 and fast charging standards that are in the Galaxy S8, when you plug it in. What’s also interesting here is that Samsung has a built-in fan to cool down your phone. Now this isn’t because the Galaxy S8 has the same issues as the Galaxy Note 7, but because wireless charging makes your phone really warm and sometimes too hot to even touch. So this fan will help keep it cool.

Currently, there’s no official word on when these wireless chargers will ship, but Amazon states that it’ll be released on April 20th. That’s the day before the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus launch in the US and other key markets around the world. So that date is most likely correct, and accurate. You can purchase the Samsung Fast Wireless Charging Stand from either Samsung or Amazon using the links below. Remember that with Amazon you can get free two-day delivery if you’re an Amazon Prime member.