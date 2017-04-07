Samsung’s Gear S3 Value Pack Update Hits Wider Rollout

Samsung’s Gear S3 value pack update is hitting a wider rollout as Samsung has just confirmed that it’s now available in major markets, and that they’ll be pushing it out to more users around the globe in smaller markets in the near future. The value pack update includes a fairly decent sized amount of improvements and new features, such as the improvements to the Alti/Barometer and the various enhancements to Samsung Health.

Those who use the Gear S3 and use Samsung Health during their workouts will notice a new user interface for the application and some newly included workout features. One of these new features is a guide that Samsung has added into Samsung Health that alerts users after a period of inactivity (after 50 minutes) that they should get up and stretch, and if users engage the suggestion the stretching guide will count out the time it takes to complete the activity suggestion so users have a more interactive experience with it. The heart rate sensor on the watch is capable of measuring your heart rate, naturally, but now it’s also possible of measuring how much time users spend in each heart rate zone during a workout, and this data can be viewed within the workout results of the Samsung Health app with each zone being denoted by a color-coded bar.

Also included in the value pack were a few new watch face improvements such as the news briefing widget so you can stay up on all the latest key news details. If you happen to lose your Gear S3 smartwatch Samsung has made it easier for the device to potentially make it back to you. While the ability to lock the watch remotely was already available, this new update makes it possible to go into the Find My Gear app and add details like a phone number for contact so the person who finds has a way to get a hold of you and reunite you with the watch. Screen visibility is one element of smartwatches that always seems to need improvement, and Samsung has made this improvement a reality with this update by adding in the ability to set your Gear S3’s display to take on new color options that should enhance readability, including negative colors, Greyscale, or Dark Screen options. This update initially started hitting some Gear S3 devices back at the end of March, but now seems to be making its way to more users, so if you own the watch be on the lookout.