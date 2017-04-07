Samsung Unveils Galaxy C7 Pro In India, 4GB Of RAM In Tow

The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro has been leaking for a while now, and the phone has just been announced in India. Following some leaked info through benchmarks, Samsung has introduced their all-new mid-ranger. The Galaxy C7 Pro is actually quite a powerful device, even though it’s technically a mid-range offering by the company. This smartphone is made out of metal, and it resembles a number of other mid-range offerings by the company, and generally a number of the company’s smartphone that have been released in the last couple of years, except the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, of course.

That being said, the Galaxy S7 Pro sports a 5.7-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Super AMOLED display, so as you can see, this is a rather large smartphone. The phone’s display actually comes with an Always On mode, in case you’re planning on using such a feature. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor, and it packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage (expandable via a microSD card). A 16-megapixel shooter (f/1.9 aperture) is placed on the back of this smartphone, along with a dual-LED flash. Now, a 16-megapixel camera is also available on the front side of the phone, and interestingly enough, we’re looking at the same aperture here (f/1.9), though we’re still not sure if that’s the same sensor, it quite probably is not, though. Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow comes pre-installed on this phablet, along with Samsung’s custom UI.

This handset comes with two SIM card slots on the inside, and it offers 4G LTE connectivity, of course. The Galaxy C7 Pro sports dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 and NFC. A 3,300mAh battery (Adaptive Fast Charging) is also included here, and the Galaxy C7 Pro comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Samsung Pay comes pre-installed on this phone as well, and the phone will be sold exclusively through Amazon India in the country. The Galaxy C7 Pro is priced at Rs. 27.990 ($430), and you will be able to purchase it in India starting on April 11. You should also know that the phone will be available in two color variants, Gold and Navy Blue.