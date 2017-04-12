Samsung To Make Baseball-Themed Galaxy S8 Lions Edition

Samsung will manufacture a limited edition of the Galaxy S8 themed after its Daegu, South Korea-based baseball team Samsung Lions, the tech giant announced on Wednesday. The handset will be called the Galaxy S8 Samsung Lions Edition and only 1,000 units will be available for sale to season ticket holders of Samsung Lions. Eligible customers can already pre-order the device from Samsung Lions’ official website or place their advanced order at the team’s home stadium in Daegu. The device will be sold alongside two VIP tickets for one Samsung Lions’ game, alongside all of the other pre-order benefits Samsung is offering in its home country. Some profits from the sales will be donated to a youth baseball team in Daegu, the company revealed.

The device itself will have a custom case with Samsung Lions’ logo and a unique launcher, just like the Asiana Airlines edition of the handset that was announced last week. The limited edition of the product is available for both the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, the latter of which will feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space like all other variants of the 6.2-inch handset that are slated to be released in South Korea. Other than that, the phones should be identical to their standard counterparts and feature Samsung’s Exynos 8895 system-on-chip, Bluetooth 5.0 support, IP68 certification, and the so-called Infinity Display with a QHD+ resolution of 2960 by 1440 pixels.

Most industry watchers and Samsung itself expect the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus to be huge commercial hits that will likely break many sales records and help the mobile unit of the South Korean tech giant bounce back from last year’s issues that arose following the discontinuation of the Galaxy Note 7. The company is reportedly aiming to produce 20 million units by the time its handsets officially hit the market and while no firm expectations have yet been given, Samsung’s executive previously revealed they’re expecting the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus to do even better than the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 Edge. The handsets are officially launching worldwide next Friday, April 21, so first details regarding their commercial performance will be available shortly.