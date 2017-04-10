Samsung Marks Record-Breaking Galaxy S8 Pre-Orders In Korea

According to industry sources, Samsung has received a ton of Galaxy S8 pre-orders in Korea in only two days. If this report is to be believed, Samsung had received 550,000 pre-order requests for the Galaxy S8 in Korea on April 7 and April 8, which means that the pre-order numbers for the company’s all-new flagship definitely crush the Galaxy Note 7 pre-orders. As a reminder, the company had received 400,000 pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 7 in Korea. Now, such pre-order numbers also completely destroy Galaxy S7 pre-order numbers, as this means that Samsung received 5.5 times more Galaxy S8 pre-orders, compared to the Galaxy S7 numbers, which is truly impressive.

Now, there’s a good reason why Samsung received such high pre-order numbers, it’s not exactly a secret that the Galaxy S8 is a really nice looking smartphone, and extremely popular next to that, but due to the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, consumers have been looking for a new smartphone to purchase, and quite a few of them waited for the Galaxy S8 to become available. In addition to that, cellphone retail stores in Korea have received the pre-orders with names and contact info in advance. Now, on top of all of that, Samsung had launched a huge marketing campaign for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus in Korea, in collaboration with the country’s largest carriers, and a ton of other companies, in order to let people know that the two devices are finally here. Interesting enough, it’s also worth mentioning that Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 Asiana Airlines version of the phone in collaboration with Asiana Airlines and SK Telecom, that happened a couple of days ago, actually.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are almost identical devices, though there are some differences between the two phones. The Galaxy S8 Plus sports a larger display, while it also comes with a larger battery on the inside, but that’s more or less it. The two phones are made out of metal and glass, they both sport a fingerprint scanner on the back, while an iris scanner is implemented on the front side of the two devices. Android Nougat comes pre-installed on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, and on top of it, you’ll be able to find Samsung’s custom UI, of course.