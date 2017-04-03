Samsung Galaxy S8 System Dump Now Available For Download

The system dump from the newly announced Samsung Galaxy S8 series has managed to find its way online and is available for download. The folder was uploaded on the XDA forum by a user called TasEsmuEs earlier today and it contains all of the apps which can be found installed on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. This includes priv-app and media folders, and the entire package weighs in at about 1.11GB. It should also be noted that most of the apps can be installed, even if your device isn’t rooted. Some forum members have gone ahead and tested some of the apps and have pointed out that apps such as Messaging, Clock, Video, My Files, Galaxy Apps, Samsung Account and Samsung Cloud can be installed without root access and work without any hiccups.

However, there are certain apps and features which do not function at the moment. This includes the default Camera app and the Always-On Display (AOD) feature, both of which experience crashes. On top of that, the Contacts app doesn’t permit you to receive calls, so you’ll likely miss many calls if you go ahead and install the Galaxy S8 system dump. Samsung’s virtual assistant Bixby, can be installed but it isn’t functioning at the moment, though this may change once the Galaxy S8 series begins to ship out to consumers. If you would like to check out the system dump, you may click on the source below which will take you to the XDA thread.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus were launched a few days back, and both devices are packed to the brim with high-end specs. The smaller Galaxy S8 packs a 5.8-inch 2960 x 1440 Super AMOLED Dual Edge display, while the Galaxy S8 Plus sports a 6.2-inch 2960 x 1440 Super AMOLED Dual Edge display. The two devices are pretty similar in other specs. This includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded via a microSD card. Both devices are powered by the Snapdragon 835 or the Exynos 8895 SoC, depending on the region you reside in. For optics, both devices get a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel OIS shooter on their rears and it is assisted by an LED flash. Selfies are handled by an 8-megapixel shooter. The Galaxy S8 packs a 3,000mAh battery while the Galaxy S8 Plus packs a 3,500mAh battery, and it should be noted that both devices support fast charging. For software, the two handsets run on Android 7.0 Nougat along with Samsung’s custom UI.