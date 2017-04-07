Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus Dual-SIM Models Listed Online

Dual-SIM variants of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus have been listed online by Swiss retailer Digitec. The South Korean tech giant does not offer the so-called “Duos” models in every market, and despite earlier rumors claiming we wouldn’t see a dual-SIM Galaxy S8 this year, customers in Switzerland can now place a pre-order for either the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus Duos. Digitec notes that the regional lock of both devices can be removed by inserting a regional SIM card into them.

The dual-SIM Galaxy S8 models boast a feature called Hybrid SIM, a SIM card slot where, depending on the direction in which your point the card, you can either insert a second SIM or a microSD card into the device. Introduced with the Galaxy S7, the Hybrid SIM option is a potentially useful feature for frequent travelers who want a second phone number abroad in order to avoid paying massive data fees upon return. Likewise, with two SIM slots being available, a Galaxy S8 Duos owner can use their everyday phone number for calls and texts, while reserving the second slot for data from a local SIM card, as local carriers charge lower prices and usually provide higher 4G LTE speeds. Samsung has yet to reveal which markets are officially set to receive the Galaxy S8 Duos models, but other retailers like Digitec might start importing the phones soon.

Samsung’s latest flagships were unveiled last week at a launch ceremony in New York City. The new lineup includes the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 Plus, both of which boast a nearly bezel-less design with curved edges which Samsung calls the “Infinity Display.” The two Galaxy S8 models use a Super AMOLED display with QuadHD+ resolution (2,960 x 1,440 pixels) and come equipped with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 835 chip and Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 SoC, depending on the market. The flagship duo also features a 12-megapixel “Dual Pixel’ rear camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and f/1.7 aperture, as well as an improved 8-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are the first phones from Samsung’s lineup to take advantage of the new Bixby virtual assistant. The devices will hit the market on April 21, although some carriers and retailers might start shipping pre-orders ahead of schedule.