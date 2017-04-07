Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus With 6GB RAM Might Hit More Markets

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage might hit more markets in the future, Samsung said, as reported by the Yonhap News Agency. Representatives of the Seoul-based consumer electronics manufacturer reportedly said that the availability of the premium variant of an already premium smartphone will depend on consumer demand, implying the most expensive member of the Galaxy S8 lineup may actually be sold in the West later this year. The Galaxy S8 Plus model with 6GB of RAM will initially only be available in Samsung’s home country and China.

The company reportedly opted to create a more powerful variant of the device for the Chinese market due to the fact that a number of China’s original equipment manufacturers have already been releasing devices with 6GB of RAM for several months, meaning Samsung will follow suit in order to stay competitive. Smartphones with 6GB of RAM still aren’t a common occurrence in the West, which is why the Seoul-based tech giant isn’t pressured to release the most expensive variant of the Galaxy S8 Plus in North America and Europe. The device in question was officially announced earlier this week, shortly after Samsung unveiled its latest flagship duo at a special event in New York City. The model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will cost approximately $1,020 in the Far East, though the high price tag is partially justified by the fact that Samsung is bundling the smartphone with the Samsung Desktop Experience (DeX), a special dock that allows you to essentially turn your handset into an extremely portable computer that can be connected with most contemporary monitors and standard computer peripherals like mouses and keyboards.

Despite the fact that the 6GB variant of the Galaxy S8 Plus might be coming to the West in some unspecified future, the wording of Samsung’s statement on the matter suggests that likely won’t happen in the coming months. Regardless, an update on the situation will probably follow later this year. In the meantime, all other variants of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus are available for pre-orders in the rest of the world and will be hitting the market on April 21.