The Samsung Galaxy S8 & Galaxy S8+ Get i-BLADES Smartcases

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ get i-BLADES smartcases as i-BLADES has just announced that they’re releasing a smartcase for both versions of the device and that they will be launching in the near future for consumers. The cases are set to launch in June according to the website although the company does not list a specific launch date within the month. When the cases launch they will cost consumers a total of $119, but those who decide to pre-order either case depending on the phone model they have will receive a discount on the case and will be able to purchase it for $99, saving them $20, but it is worth noting that the discount is a limited-time pre-order offer that i-BLADES has set up. Pre-orders will also begin shipping in May.

The cases themselves look like nothing more than a mere slim case, but on the contrary they provide quite a bit more than just protection, which is also military-grade. On the back of each case a user can attach what i-BLADES is calling SmartBlades, which are essentially modular attachments that can add extra battery life to the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ as well as additional storage that adds 64GB of space to the device. What’s more is that the SmartBlade also includes an additional microSD card slot, so users will be able to use storage from the phone’s internal memory and microSD card slot, as well as the storage and memory card slot from the SmartBlade attachment.

The battery part of the case gives the Galaxy S8 or the Galaxy S8+ an extra 12 hours of battery life throughout the day and i-BLADES states that the SmartBlades are also stackable when charging them which means you’ll always have a SmartBlade attachment to provide you with additional power. Lastly, the SmartBlade also includes an Enviro Sensor so that users can monitor the air quality around them as i-BLADES boasts that this provides health benefits. While the only SmartBlade attachment available right now is the battery and memory option, i-BLADES will be looking to launch more attachments in the future that focus on VR, health, and Security to help consumers with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ augment their device with even more features.