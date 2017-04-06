Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ Users On Sprint Getting Nougat

Samsung has been working hard to get all of its newer flagships on various carriers updated to Android 7.0 (Nougat), and now that they’ve started updating older flagship devices, owners of the Galaxy S6 Edge+ have been seeing their Nougat updates, with today’s update recipients being Sprint customers. Variants of the Galaxy S6 Edge+ worldwide started receiving their bumps up to Nougat back in March, and Sprint has reportedly now joined the club in the United States, making them the first major US carrier to do so. Reports began popping up on Reddit, accompanied by screenshots of the OTA download page on the device, clearly showing a bump to Nougat in the feature list. The update is reportedly nearing final approval for some other carriers, but release dates have not been given at this time.

The new software brings all of the Nougaty goodness one would expect from Google’s second-newest Android version, right behind Android O, which is still in development. Nougat allows things like native split-screen, packs tons of notification and UI tweaks, and brings accessibility features to the forefront of the device. On Samsung’s end, the Nougat update comes with a number of bug fixes, updates to the way accessories like the Gear S lineup and Gear X Icon are handled, the same UI updates that graced the Galaxy S7 lineage, and other changes.

Some users on Reddit are reporting that they’re not seeing the update quite yet, which could mean that it’s being rolled out in stages. Since Sprint did not announce the update, there’s no telling how gradual the rollout may be or over how long a period it may take place. Most users who have gotten the update are reporting that they got it by checking manually for it in the About Device menu of their Settings. If you check there and don’t have the update available, a reboot may help, but if not, then it likely will be rolling out to you in the near future. Thus far, nobody has reported any serious issues with the update, so it’s to be assumed that Sprint and Samsung would have no reason to pull it.