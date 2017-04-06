Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Firmware Enters Development

According to a source close to SamMobile, Samsung has officially begun work on the Galaxy Note 8’s firmware. The Galaxy Note 8, codenamed “Great” and bearing build numbers N950FXXU0AQC6, N950FOXM0AQC6, and N950FXXU0AQC6, is still shrouded in mystery; much of what is known so far comes from leaks and rumors, which should always be taken with a grain of salt. The same source that told SamMobile about the Galaxy Note 8 firmware development stated that Samsung is working on revamping the Galaxy Note 7’s firmware in preparation for the sale of refurbished models, though it seems that the firmware, and thus the sales, are limited to Samsung’s home country of South Korea at this point. They have stated that refurbished Galaxy Note 7 units will not be showing up in the United States, but have not said exactly where they will be found. The refurbished Galaxy Note 7 models supposedly sport three different build numbers, much like the Galaxy Note 8, and those are N935LKLU2AQD2, N935LLUC2AQD2, and N935LKLU2AQD2.

Leaked schematics for the Galaxy Note 8, seen above, show a device that follows in the Galaxy S8’s footsteps, and brings a larger screen, along with all of the other features that Galaxy Note users have grown accustomed to. This means that software tweaks to support the odd form factor of the screen will almost certainly be present, as they are in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. An S-Pen is pictured, though the continuation of that popular feature of the Note lineup shouldn’t come as much of a shocker. This is all, of course, only applicable if the leaked schematics and the spec sheet that accompanied them is the real deal.

That spec sheet tells of a grand device, sporting a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, or perhaps Samsung’s in-house Exynos, underneath the 6.4-inch screen, which may be a 4K resolution panel. The spec sheet also points to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, though the presence of multiple build numbers could very well mean that there will be different variants; perhaps the default Galaxy Note 8 will come in a less premium configuration, or that what’s seen here is the base configuration, and we’re looking at something truly crazy for the top end of the spectrum, like 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. While the former case is more likely, there’s room for either one in this scenario.