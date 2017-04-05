Samsung Galaxy Note 5 (SM-N208) Getting Android 7.0 Nougat

Samsung Electronics is launching the Android 7.0 Nougat update on yet another one of its previous flagship phones. This time around, it’s the dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy Note 5 (SM-N208) that’s receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat build N9208XXU3CQC6, with the package being distributed to the device as an over-the-air (OTA) update. The update includes the usual Android Nougat features and improvements and brings along the March Security Update.

Owners of the dual-SIM variant of the Galaxy Note 5 – which is also known as the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 Duos – should now receive the update notification at any moment, as long as their handsets carry the model number SM-N208. However, the update is distributed like most other Android OS updates over-the-air, meaning some users might be luckier and receive the update notification ahead of others. Fortunately, there is always an alternative of attempting to trigger the update process manually from within the phone’s settings menu under ‘About device’ > ‘System updates’. Regardless of which procedure users may choose, the updating process can take a while and thus it’s recommended that your smartphone has at least 50 percent of battery left before proceeding. Additionally, it’s recommended to download the update over an active Wi-Fi network, as this is a rather large package and users may want to avoid slow download speeds or unnecessary charges on their monthly mobile Internet bill.

As for what users can expect from Android 7.0 Nougat, the update brings along performance improvements, better battery management thanks to an improved Doze mode, a new set of emojis, new display calibration controls, various changes to the user interface including the Notification shade, as well as an improved Multi-Window mode for advanced multitasking. As mentioned earlier, the software package also includes the Android security patch for March, so it’s highly recommended to apply the latest update at least for security reasons if not for the sake of an improved operating system. The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 Duos is nearly identical to its single-SIM variant in every aspect, save for its SIM card configuration. Both models have been released in August 2015 running Android 5.1.1 Lollipop out of the box, and have been further updated to Android 6.0 Marshmallow in early 2016. Throughout the month of March, the single-SIM variant also made the jump to Android Nougat in several regions, including India and Turkey.