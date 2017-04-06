Samsung Galaxy Note 5 Now Receiving Android Nougat On Sprint

Sprint started pushing out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to all Samsung Galaxy Note 5 units on its network, as some users already received the update on Wednesday. The package is just over 1.4GB in size and ships with the software version N920PVPU3DQC5, as evidenced by the screenshot below. The fourth largest wireless carrier in the United States is distributing the latest software package for the Galaxy Note 5 as an over-the-air (OTA) update, meaning the staged rollout will likely take a few days to be completed. If you’re a Sprint subscriber and still haven’t received the notification telling you a software update is available for your device, you may search for the new software manually by opening the Settings app on your Galaxy Note 5, navigating to the “About phone” section and tapping the “Download software updates” option.

As always, it’s recommended your Galaxy Note 5 has at least 50 percent of battery left and enough free storage space before you attempt to download and install Android 7.0 Nougat. Given the size of the new software package, you should also make sure your device is connected to a Wi-Fi network before downloading the new version of Google’s operating system. As for Nougat itself, its initial build improves a number of features like the Doze and Multi-window modes, in addition to shipping with a wide variety of optimizations and tweaks meant to better the overall performance and battery life of your Galaxy Note 5.

A build of Android Nougat for the Galaxy Note 5 has been in testing since last year, but it wasn’t until recently that Samsung started updating its 2015 phablet. Following a rollout in India and Turkey, other unlocked variants of the device started receiving Nougat in recent weeks, but Sprint is the first wireless carrier that introduced the update in the United States. T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon will likely follow suit in the near future, though there’s still no information regarding when exactly will that happen. Regardless, seeing how the Galaxy Note 5 initially launched running Android Lollipop out of the box, the Nougat update is likely the last major iteration of Google’s operating system this smartphone will officially receive.