Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) Receives FCC Certification

A device that’s said to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) was recently certified by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC), several filings on the agency’s website have revealed. The handset that received certification from the FCC bears the model number SM-J730FM, indicating it’s connected to the Galaxy J7 (2016), Samsung’s previous smartphone whose variants were all labeled with a model number starting with SM-J710. The documentation published by the FCC on Tuesday reveals that the Galaxy J7 (2017) supports all standard cellular networks and also ships with an NFC adapter. There’s still no word on when the device will be hitting the market, but seeing how it’s already been certified by Bluetooth SIG and has now also received the necessary approvals from the FCC, Samsung may be releasing it in the United States in the near future.

The Galaxy J7 (2017) is rumored to feature a 5.5-inch display panel with a FullHD resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixels. Previous reports indicated the handset will be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor and 2GB of RAM, in addition to shipping with at least 16GB of internal storage. Regarding its imaging capabilities, the device is expected to boast a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front one. While not much else is currently known about the Galaxy J7 (2017), the handset might be available stateside in several variants seeing how another suspected model of the device was certified by the FCC in early January. Given its relatively modest hardware, the upcoming mid-ranger likely won’t retail for a particularly high price tag, though its exact price has yet to be revealed. Likewise, there’s still no word on what wireless carriers in the country will be selling the phone, but more details on the matter will hopefully be available shortly.

In related news, the South Korean consumer electronics manufacturer is currently preparing for the launch of its new flagship duo, i.e. the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, both of which are scheduled to be released worldwide on April 21. Following their release, Samsung’s mobile division will likely refocus on releasing new entry-level and mid-range models, including the upcoming Galaxy J7 (2017).