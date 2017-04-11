Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro Receives FCC Certification

Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro, a mid-range smartphone released by Samsung in China last month, has made it through the FCC certification process and might be available soon in the United States. A smartphone with the FCC ID number A3LSMC5010 has been tested for certification last January, but it later underwent some modifications that led to the second round of certification. According to the documents submitted to the FCC, the Galaxy C5 Pro will support GSM, UMTS, and LTE networks, so the smartphone will most likely be available at AT&T, T-Mobile, and their MVNOs. The FCC documentation published earlier this month also reveals the Galaxy C5 Pro will have Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, NFC support, ANT+, and WiFi support at 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies.

While the Galaxy C5 Pro has not made it to the United States just yet, it has already been released in China, so its specifications are already well-documented. From the outside, the phone is more akin to the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy phones, with a fingerprint scanner integrated into its physical Home button, buttons for volume controls located on the left side and the power button found on the right side of the device. Unlike its high-end counterparts, the Galaxy C5 Pro has a metal construction. Internally, the Galaxy C5 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 626 14 nm octa-core SoC, a mid-range S0C offering from Qualcomm, coupled with the Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB of RAM. While its 2600mAh battery might seem small for some smartphone enthusiasts, a conservative processor and the relatively low resolution of the 5.2 inch 1080p Super AMOLED display could still be enough for the smartphone to last a whole day on a single charge. Both the front and the back cameras have 16-megapixel sensors with f/1.9 aperture. Other notable features of the handset include a bottom speaker and a USB-C port.

On the software side of things, the Galaxy C5 Pro launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow on top of the usual Samsung skin. The phone launched in China last March for $360, a price that might make the handset seem like a good value purchase. While there is still no word regarding its US release, its FCC certificate suggests one’s coming in the near future.