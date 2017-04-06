Samsung DeX Goes Up For Pre-Order At Clove UK For £129

Samsung DeX was one of the most interesting devices showcased by the South Korean tech giant alongside the Samsung Galaxy S8 flagship series during the company’s latest Unpacked event in New York. The device works together with the Samsung Galaxy S8 series and aims to close the gap between mobile smartphones and personal computers by acting as a bridge between the two worlds. Starting today, prospective buyers located in the UK can pre-order Samsung DeX from Clove UK for the price of £129.99.

Many device manufacturers have attempted to unite the world of smartphones and personal computers over the years, but none actually managed to achieve this goal. Microsoft’s latest attempt to close this gap led to the creation of Windows Continuum, yet, given the fact that smartphones powered by Microsoft’s mobile OS occupy only a very small percentage of the market, Windows Continuum didn’t have the large impact Microsoft was hoping for. Nevertheless, Samsung seems to have found its own use for Windows Continuum, as the Samsung Galaxy S8 series can be used as a pseudo-Windows 10 machine when paired with the Samsung DeX dock and other necessary PC peripherals like a monitor and keyboard. Of course, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus run Android OS natively as opposed to Windows 10 Continuum, but through Samsung DeX the two smartphones can run Windows 10 virtually through a VMWare or Citrix connection. This means that users can still benefit from their smartphones’ Android OS functionality such as messaging or calling even when running Windows 10 through Samsung DeX.

Spec-wise, Samsung DeX is equipped with an Ethernet port, a USB Type-C connector, two full-sized USB 2.0 connectors, and an HDMI port. Furthermore, it takes advantage of wireless charging capabilities, meaning that it can recharge the Samsung Galaxy S8 and its larger counterpart when they are docked to provide the Windows 10 desktop experience. Of course, although the latest 10nm Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 system-on-chips powering Samsung’s latest flagship are impressive in terms of mobile performance, Samsung DeX isn’t meant as a direct replacement of fully-fledged Windows 10 desktop machines. Instead, it should provide enough processing power for standard desktop needs, all wrapped in a compact and mobile package. Samsung DeX is available for pre-order in the UK starting today via Clove for the price of £129.99.