Samsung Boasts Galaxy S8’s Camera With New Landscape Photos

Samsung is boasting the imaging capabilities of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus in a series of new photos taken by professional photographer Matthew Cattell who was hired to use the company’s latest flagship to record some of the most beautiful vistas in Great Britain. The stunning photographs were then used in a survey sponsored by Samsung UK that was looking to specify the most awe-inspiring views throughout the British Isles. The view of the lake Llyn Llydaw from Snowdon ended up being the winner, though the competition was reportedly rather fierce.

The survey marks yet another step in Samsung’s efforts to promote the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, its latest flagship duo that was officially unveiled in late March following months of anticipation. The imaging capabilities of the device were already highlighted in some previous promotional videos starring the Galaxy S8 lineup, though this particular promotion provides consumers with a more detailed look at what the rear camera setup of Samsung’s new handset is capable of. The back camera of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus features a 12-megapixel lens with an aperture of f/1.7, optical image stabilization (OIS), phase detection autofocus (PDAF), and a conventional LED flash. The sensor itself is said to be the IMX333, a Sony-made module that has yet to debut on any commercial smartphone. Regardless, the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus seemingly manage to improve upon the already impressive imaging capabilities of their 2016 predecessors, as evidenced by the images in the gallery below.

Regarding the handsets themselves, the Galaxy S8 features a 5.8-inch display panel while the Galaxy S8 Plus boasts a 6.2-inch one, both of which support QHD+ (2960 x 1440) resolution and have an unconventional aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The phones are powered by the Exynos 8895 and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chip, depending on the region, sport 4GB of RAM, and ship with at least 64GB of internal storage. Other key features of the devices include an almost bezel-less design, IP68 certification, and Bluetooth 5.0 support. The Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus are scheduled to hit the market next Friday, April 21.