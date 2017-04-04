Samsung Announce Two-Level Experience Store In Canada

Yesterday, Samsung Electronics announced its plans for opening a new Samsung Experience Store in Canada. The store will have an area of 21,000 square feet (1950 square meters) on two levels and Samsung claims that it will boast the “largest and most immersive” retail experience “unlike anything we’ve ever launched before in Canada.” The store will be located at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre and will open its doors to the public later this summer.

Samsung Electronics Canada wants its upcoming Samsung Experience Store to offer visitors the Samsung Galaxy Life connected ecosystem experience. It won’t only be a place where prospective customers can browse through Samsung’s products, but it will also offer a preview on how many of Samsung’s devices work together in a connected ecosystem. To this end and for the first time in Canada, the Samsung Experience Store will feature a fully functioning Samsung kitchen, giving visitors the option to watch cooking demonstrations or try challenging their cooking skills using Samsung’s kitchen appliances. Another zone within the store will be dedicated to Samsung’s TV experience and will showcase some of the company’s innovations in picture, sound, and design. Evidently, the store will also accommodate mobile devices, and in fact, Samsung claims that the store will hold “the full Samsung lineup” of smart devices including smartphones and tablets. Virtual Reality enthusiasts will not only get the chance to test and buy the company’s VR headsets, but Samsung will have a special zone dedicated for the Samsung Gear VR and Gear 360 Camera where visitors can be “transported” across Canada in virtual reality “over rollercoasters and beyond”. Lastly, the upcoming store in Canada will have trained Galaxy Consultants onsite who will guide customers through the Samsung experience, providing technical support where needed and so on. Customers who already own a Samsung mobile device will also have the option of conducting 1:1 training session with Samsung’s representatives.

The upcoming Samsung Experience Store in Canada will be designed by award-winning Canadian design firm Quadrangle, and will reportedly welcome visitors with a fluid, modern design. According to Quadrange Design Director, Goerge Foussias, the company’s expertise in creating bold technologically-rich retail interiors and environments allowed them to create “a completely immersive environment” for Samsung’s Experience Store, giving customers “a brand new way” to experience the Samsung ecosystem.