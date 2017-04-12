Rumor: Xiaomi Mi Note 3 To Arrive In Q2 With 8GB Of RAM

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is not scheduled to arrive anytime soon, and yet some new info regarding this smartphone just surfaced. According to the source, who have based their article on ‘insider info’, the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will launch in the second quarter of the year, which is rather early considering that the Mi Note 2 landed back in October last year (Q4). In any case, the source also managed to get some additional info about the device it seems. According to the provided info, the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will sport a curved display, similar to its predecessor, which indicates that the company managed to resolve supply issues for such panels.

Now, as far as specs go, the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will, allegedly, be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, which is Qualcomm’s most powerful processor at the moment. In addition to that, the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will ship with 8GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of native storage. Now, as far as its display is concerned, the source claims that the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will sport a 5.7-inch panel, just like the Xiaomi Mi Note 2, and we’re looking at a QHD (2560 x 1440) panel here, which will be curved on the sides. A 4,070mAh battery will be included on the inside of this smartphone, which is actually an identical battery pack to the one the Xiaomi Mi Note 2 is rocking. A dual camera setup will be included on the back of the Xiaomi Mi Note 3, allegedly, though we still don’t have any info on it.

The source claims that the Mi Note 3 will cost around $750, though they also mention that some info provided here might not be as accurate, even though it was allegedly provided by an insider source. In any case, the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 will be Xiaomi’s new flagship phablet for 2017, and if the provided info is accurate, it will also be one of the most powerful smartphones of the year. As some of you probably already know, the company will introduce the Xiaomi Mi 6 on April 19, which is their flagship smartphone for this year, so let’s see what will that phone have to offer before we focus on the Mi Note 3.

