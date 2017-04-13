Rumor: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 To Launch Alongside Mi 6 On April 19

The Xiaomi Mi 6 will be announced on April 19, and it seems like the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 could join the Mi 6. Xiaomi announced a couple of days ago that their Mi 6 flagship is coming on April 19, and a new rumor just surfaced in China. According to the source, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will be announced alongside the Xiaomi Mi 6 on April 19, as Xiaomi plans to host a huge press conference in Beijing.

Now, in addition to the Xiaomi Mi Max 2’s release date, the source also talks about its variants, specifications and pricing. If the info is to be believed, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will land in two variants, one will be fueled by the Snapdragon 626 64-bit octa-core SoC, while the other one will land with the Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core SoC. Both of those processors are mid-range offerings by Qualcomm, but the Snapdragon 660 is a more powerful chip, that’s for sure, 10% more powerful, according to the company. That being said, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will sport a 6.44-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, just like its predecessor, and will pack in a huge 5,000mAh battery on the inside. Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the Mi Max 2, if the source and recent benchmarks are to be believed, and on top of it, you’ll get Xiaomi’s very own Android skin, MIUI 8.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will be made out of metal, and it will be a huge device, which is not that hard to realize considering its display is almost as big as tablet displays. In any case, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with the Snapdragon 626 SoC will cost 1,499 Yuan, says the source, and the higher-end model with the Snapdragon 660 processor will set you back 1,699 Yuan. Do keep in mind that this info has not been confirmed by the company, or anything of the sort, so take it with a grain of salt, as it’s usually the case with rumors. All that we can do at this point is wait for April 19 to come around in order to see what will happen, and if the company plans to launch the Mi Max 2 or not, stay tuned.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Max