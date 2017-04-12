Rumor: Xiaomi Mi 6’s Home Key Will Support Gestures

A new Xiaomi Mi 6 rumor has just surfaced, and it’s sharing some new info regarding the phone’s home key. As most of you know by now, pretty much every leak we’ve seen thus far suggested that the Mi 6 will sport a home key below the display, and that home key will double as a fingerprint scanner. Well, if this new rumor is to be believed, Xiaomi will also make it available for you to use gestures through that home button.

Now, home key / fingerprint scanner gestures are not exactly new, we’ve seen such functionality on some of Huawei’s devices, and also Google’s Pixel phones, same goes for Meizu and Elephone. Now, the source does not exactly share any more detail, though, only that the Mi 6’s home key will offer you the ability to use gestures, so we guess that you’ll be able to swipe down in order to get to your notification shade, or something of the sort. Now, knowing Xiaomi and their MIUI OS, you will be able to customize some of that functionality, so who knows, maybe Xiaomi intends to include a ton of actions for the home key, and you’ll be able to edit those whichever way like. In any case, we will have to wait and see, and as some of your already know, Xiaomi will introduce their new flagship smartphone on April 19, the company confirmed that yesterday through their official Weibo (Chinese social network) page.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 will sport a home key below the display, as already mentioned, but also two capacitive keys next to it. The device will ship with really thin side bezels, and chances are it will be made out of metal and glass. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor will fuel the Xiaomi Mi 6, and the device will probably arrive in two variants, the smaller Xiaomi Mi 6 model, and a larger Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus variant. The smaller phone will sport a 5.15-inch fullHD display, if rumors are to be believed, while its larger sibling will ship with a 5.7-inch fullHD or QHD panel. In any case, the phone will be announced in one week, and chances are we will see more leaks and rumors before that happens, so stay tuned.

