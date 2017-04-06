Rumor: Xiaomi Mi 6 To Launch In The Second Half Of April

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is one of the most anticipated flagship smartphones of the year, and some new info regarding its launch just surfaced. The company’s CEO recently confirmed that the phone will be launching in April, but we still don’t have the exact launch date, well, if today’s rumor is to be believed, the Xiaomi Mi 6 will launch in the second part of the month. Now, April 11, April 16 and April 18 dates have all been rumored thus far, and chances are that the latest date is actually when Xiaomi plans to introduce their new flagship, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Now, in addition to the Mi 6 launch timeframe, the source also said that Xiaomi will have about 50,000 Mi 6 units available in the first week, and that the Mi 6 production will climb gradually. The tipster also said that you can expect the Mi 6 price to be somewhat higher than anticipated, so, it will be higher than 1,999 Yuan ($290), it seems. The Xiaomi Mi 5 (base model) was priced at 1,999 Yuan when it was announced back in February last year, and it seems like the Mi 6 will be somewhat more expensive, so its price tag will probably be somewhere between 2,000 Yuan ($290) and 2,500 Yuan ($362) in China. We’re talking about the base model of the phone here, of course, more powerful variants will be more expensive, like the ‘Plus’ model that has been rumored, and also a model with more RAM, presuming Xiaomi will announce both the 4GB and 6GB RAM variants of the Mi 6.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 rumors have been surfacing for months now, and if they are to be believed, the device will sport a dual camera setup on the back, while it will be made out of metal and glass, just like its predecessor. The Mi 6 is also said to sport a physical home key below the display, and it seems like Xiaomi is planning to launch a 5.15-inch Mi 6, and a 5.7-inch Mi 6 Plus models. The ceramic variant of the Mi 6 will also be available, as per rumors, and the Mi 6 device will ship with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, while the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor will fuel those phones.

