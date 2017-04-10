Rumor: OnePlus 5 To Ship With 8GB Of RAM, Dual Camera Setup

According to a new rumor that just surfaced in China, the OnePlus 5 could become the first smartphone to ship with 8GB of RAM. Now, the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T were released by the company last year, and it seems like OnePlus might skip the ‘OnePlus 4’ naming, as the number 4 is considered to be a sign of back luck in China. OnePlus certainly would not be the first company to skip it, a number of other China-based companies did it, like Meizu, for example.

Anyhow, the OnePlus 3 was one of the first smartphones to ship with 6GB of RAM on the inside, and if this rumor is to be believed, the OnePlus 5 could be one of the first to sport 8GB of RAM on the inside. For comparison’s sake, the LG G6 and the Galaxy S8 both sport 4GB of RAM on the inside, so the OnePlus 5 would basically have twice as much RAM as those two phones, which are LG’s and Samsung’s respective flagships for 2017. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor is expected to sport the OnePlus 5, and the phone will, allegedly, come with considerably thinner bezels compared to the OnePlus 3T, though we’re presuming that the company will once again aim for a 5.5-inch display size. Now, the OnePlus 5 is expected to become the company’s first smartphone to sport a QHD (2560 x 1440) display, though nothing has been confirmed just yet.

In addition to all that, the OnePlus 5 is also expected to sport a dual camera setup on the back, and is expected to cost a bit less than $500, as the OnePlus 3T costs $439 at the moment (64GB storage variant), and its higher-end model (128GB storage variant) can be purchased for $479. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the OnePlus 5, and on top of it, you’ll get the company’s custom UI, OxygenOS. The OnePlus 5 will probably launch in June or July, and chances are far more rumors and leaks will start surfacing in the next couple of weeks, the closer the launch is, the more rumors / leaks we’ll probably see, so stay tuned for that.

