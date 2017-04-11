Rugged Galaxy Xcover 4 Handset Will Hit The UK On April 24

If you happen to live in the UK and have been waiting for a more budget-friendly Android smartphone like Samsung’s Galaxy Xcover 4, you’ll be happy to hear that the wait is almost over. The device is expected to be in stock in the UK on April 24. Moreover, and although the device is not set to be available until two weeks from now, it is already currently being sold SIM-free and unlocked through Clove Technology’s website – which can be found at the source link below. Better still, the current pricing follows closely with what was expected with the device’s announcement just over a month ago and is set at only £247 including VAT – and just £207 without. Unfortunately, for buyers outside of Europe, the Xcover 4 is region-locked. That said, the handset is likely to launch in the other areas for which it has been announced soon after it begins being launched this month.

As previously reported, the budget-friendly smartphone’s exterior features a 5″ HD multi-touch screen, a 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front shooter, and lots of ruggedization. With an IP68 rating, the Xcover 4 can withstand being dunked in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water in addition to being dust-resistant. It has also been rated by U.S. military standards at MIL Spec 810G, which means it can withstand repeated drops onto cement from the reasonable height of 1.2 meters. On the inside, Samsung’s Galaxy Xcover 4 is driven by a 64-bit quad-core processor clocked at 1.4 GHz, backed by 2 GB of RAM. It comes with 16 GB of storage space out of the box, not including the space taken up by the Android and Samsung’s custom skin, and that space is expandable via MicroSD card up to 256 GB. The smartphone is 4G compatible and also comes with Android 7.0 (Nougat). All of that is powered by a removable 2,800mAh battery.

There have been many heavy hitters already released or announced this year, but those high-end devices simply aren’t for everybody. Samsung’s Galaxy Xcover 4 may not turn many heads, but it is a solid contender for anybody looking for something that can take a bit more of a beating and that isn’t going to break the bank.