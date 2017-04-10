RhinoShield Bumper Case Now Up for Pre-Order for Galaxy S8 & S8 Plus

There will be a vast array of accessories arriving for the new Samsung flagship smartphones, and now pre-orders are open for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus RhinoShield CrashGuard Bumper Case. A protective bumper case is a good idea for those who want to protect their smartphone investment, but don’t want to fully conceal their device. You can pre-order either of the cases now with the shipping date currently given as between April 15 and April 25 and the price of each is $24.99. The new RhinoShield CrashGuard Bumper Case for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus comes in black, gray, and dark blue color options.

The durable case with an exposed-back design offers maximum protection with minimal bulk, as the case is only as thick as a stack of three credit cards. It’s made of a mixture of hard and soft shell materials for easy handling. The in-house material can absorb up to 90 percent of impact energy with the hexagonal structure adding 15 percent shock dispersion. As an example of the protection this offers, previous drop testing of this case using the Samsung Galaxy S7 produced an unscathed handset following a 3-meter drop. As far as the appearance is concerned, the matte finish and curved edges of the bumper case were designed to offer improved grip and attractive styling. The raised lip offers protection for the display as well as the camera when the phone is placed on a flat surface. Cutouts offer accessibility to third-party chargers and headphones, while the case also has tactile protruding buttons to make switching between silent mode and volume easy and convenient.

The RhinoShield CrashGuard case is also compatible with skins from other manufacturers, although RhinoShield cautions these may make it harder to fit the bumper case or to remove it. It’s worth noting that a RhinoShield tempered glass screen protector is also available at a price of $24.99. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus were announced at the end of March and will release in various global markets later this month. Samsung already announced its official accessories for the devices while other cases already announced include those from manufacturers such as LifeProof, X-Doria, and Incipio.