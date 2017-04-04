Report: Twitter Looking To Offer Pay-TV Live Programming

Twitter is looking to offer pay-TV live programming to its users, The Telegraph reports, claiming that the San Francisco-based social media giant is currently pursuing deals with pay-TV networks that would bring live channels to its social media platform. The company is reportedly not only interested in offering new sports-related programming but is also considering the idea of acquiring rights to TV shows. Sources with knowledge of the matter claim that Twitter isn’t looking to sell its own live TV subscription service but is instead interested in offering an additional service to existing customers of pay-TV companies like Sky, ESPN, BT. Instead of buying the service on Twitter, pay-TV subscribers would be able to watch the programming they’re already paying for through Twitter, in addition to other available platforms, the report reveals.

In that way, Twitter isn’t looking to launch a standalone live TV service with a subscription but is instead seeking to integrate existing services into its social media platform. For the time being, it seems that the California-based company will be looking to build on its existing portfolio of sports-related streaming products, as Twitter Chief Operating Officer Anthony Noto told The Telegraph that the social media giant “would love to have the Premier League [on Twitter],” adding how the company will continue looking for ways to bring such content to its platform. As such, Twitter is apparently doubling down on its existing strategy of using video and sports-related video content in particular to fuel user growth and sell ads, consequently increasing its revenue.

While Twitter has been struggling with user acquisition and retention in previous years, its more recent issues were caused by the fact that it’s having trouble with monetizing its user base. Following a relatively disappointing fiscal year, the San Francisco-based social media decided to streamline its operations and shut down a number of less profitable ventures like Vine, in addition to laying off approximately seven percent of its global workforce. The company is now primarily focused on profitability and is looking for relatively safe investments, so it won’t be surprising if it ends up offering more sports broadcasts in the near future given the universal appeal of such content.