Report: Sprint To End 50% Off Promotion This Week

Sprint is reportedly preparing to bring to an end its highly-publicized and popular 50-percent off promotion. The information comes from a new report out of the Wall Street Journal which in turn credits, Wave7 Research for the information. According to that information, Sprint may stop the promotion within the next few days.

Sprint’s promotion focused heavily on the actions of the other major carriers in the US, as by definition, the promotion focused on offering other carrier customers a 50-percent discount off the cost of their plan. However, according to the information, it is the even more recent actions of the other carriers that is partly why Sprint is bringing the promotion to an end – in particular, the general industry move which has seen major carriers including AT&T and Verizon offering their customers unlimited data. The logic being that due to the likes of AT&T and Verizon offering unlimited data, those plans have reportedly had an effect on the value of the 50-percent off promotion which does not offer unlimited data. Therefore, the report notes that while the promotion has been good to get people over to Sprint’s network, it is no longer a competitive enough promotion option to be a viable option.

However, the report also picks up on the notion that while the 50-percent promotion will be coming to an end, it will be making way for a new set of plans offered by Sprint. According to the details, it seems Sprint is likely to offer plans which are similar in nature to T-Mobile’s ONE plan. Meaning, the tiered structure of plans on offer with Sprint will be replaced with a more cleaner and comparable plan that offers just unlimited data for a set amount. Of course, regardless of the outright price of the plan, Sprint will have to also be able to compete with the details of the various unlimited offers from the other carriers. As it currently seems that in addition to offering set prices for unlimited data, the other carriers are continually adding new features specific to their customers, as means to further differentiate them from what is becoming a very similar unlimited offer across the industry.