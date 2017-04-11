Report: Samsung To Start Testing Dual-Screen Galaxy X Soon

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics will soon start testing the prototype of its dual-screen smartphone that industry sources refer to as the Galaxy X, people with knowledge of the matter told The Investor. The device that’s been rumored about for several years now allegedly features two separate organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels that can be folded open by 180 degrees and are connected by a single hinge in the middle. The Seoul-based consumer electronics manufacturer is apparently planning to manufacture between 2,000 and 3,000 prototypes of the device by June, sources said, once again reiterating that the Galaxy X is the initial result of Samsung’s mysterious Project Valley that’s been in development for years.

Regardless, the ultimate goal of Project Valley is to deliver a foldable smartphone with a single flexible panel that can be bent and folded, while the aforementioned prototype Samsung is preparing to start manufacturing is only meant to serve as an intermediary step towards the final product. As such, it seems unlikely that the company will ever commercialize the dual-screen prototype that it’s looking to make in the coming months, one that’s likely based on a 2015 patent Samsung secured in the United States. While industry sources didn’t speculate on the origins of the technology Samsung is now using to create its latest foldable prototype, all of them seemingly agree that the company is still somewhat away from commercializing such a device.

Previous reports indicated that the South Korean consumer electronics manufacturer was planning to commercially release its first foldable device in late 2017, but the company allegedly decided to postpone that launch until 2018 as it’s still trying to determine whether the average consumer is interested in an experimental handset like the Galaxy X would certainly be. Even if Samsung ends up being the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the world to commercialize foldable smartphones, the company is unlikely to drop its regular handsets anytime soon. The rumored Galaxy X likely won’t even be designed to replace the Galaxy S flagships as industry sources previously said Samsung is just looking to create an alternative flagship lineup for the time being.