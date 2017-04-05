Report: Samsung Increases Galaxy S8 Plus Production

A new report coming out of South Korea indicates that Samsung has increased production of their new Galaxy S8 Plus due to the warm reception it is receiving from retailers. Because they are launching two different models simultaneously – the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus – Samsung must decide how many of each model to produce so they can make sure they have enough parts. Originally, Samsung was looking at setting production at 60-percent of the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and 40-percent of the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 Plus. However, Samsung has now bumped up production on the Galaxy S8 Plus to 45-percent, and there are indications that by the time the two new flagships launch, it could reach a 50-50-percentage production schedule.

Production schedules change based on the demand of a particular device – for instance, last year the Galaxy S7 Edge model was initially pushing out at about 30-percent, but by the end of 2016 that percentage jumped to 70-percent due to the high demand. Customers liked the dual curved display and the larger screen. Bigger usually equates to better, not in necessarily in build quality, but with the customer experience of having a larger display to enjoy web browsing, playing games, and watching videos or movies. Samsung’s new Infinity Displays brings a true edge-to-edge experience for your viewing pleasure. The sides of the display almost seamlessly ‘melt’ into the back of the phone making the display seem much larger and easier to hold.

The main objections to larger displays are not the displays, but the size of the device to hold that display size. Most consumers want to easily carry their smartphone in their jeans or shirt pockets, or possibly their purse, not to mention they like to use only one hand to operate the device. Having a larger display can make the final product too large to carry it around comfortably. However, with their new Infinity Display and its 18.5:9 screen ratio, Samsung was able to design the new Galaxy S8 and S8 Edge in a package about the same size as the Galaxy S7 Edge. This gives you a bigger display in a smaller device – another reason Samsung experts believe the Galaxy S8 series will outsell the Galaxy S7 series.