Report: Rogers & Fido Discontinuing 128GB Google Pixel XL

The 128GB Google Pixel XL in Really Silver and Quite Black have reportedly been discontinued by Rogers and Fido. The information comes from a report out of MobileSyrup which credits an unnamed source with the details. As this has not come through either Rogers or Fido directly, no official confirmation of the plans to discontinue, or reasoning as to why the models are being discontinued, have been provided. If correct however, interested consumers will no longer be able to buy either of the colored models in Canada through Rogers or Fido.

On a positive note, the same report details that the Really Blue version will continue to be available through Rogers and Fido. So while the 128GB model will remain available, it will only be available in blue. Which in some respects is a little ironic, as the Really Blue version was originally deemed to be a limited edition color and therefore, it would have been fair to assume the Really Blue model would be the first of the colored options to cease availability. In either case though, at present none of the color options (including Really Blue) are showing up on the Rogers website, while both the silver and black (and not the blue) are showing up at Fido. So in reality, your mileage may vary on whether you can pick up any of the Pixel XL 128GB variants through Rogers or Fido, going forward.

While no official confirmation on this has been provided, both the Google Pixel and Pixel XL have been the subject of supply issues ever since their launch. An issue which has seemed to be a combination of both a lack of production to meet demand, as well as Google underestimating the demand in the first place. So while it might be perceived to be a little early for any of the Google Pixel or Pixel XL models to start to see themselves showing up on a discontinuation list, this simply could be a matter of Rogers and Fido finding it hard to secure (in significant enough amounts) stock of the 128GB model, in any color.