Report: LG Will Not Release The LG G6 In China

LG will not be releasing their new flagship, the LG G6, in the world largest smartphone market, China. Some reports started surfacing a while back regarding this, and it seems like those reports were accurate, at least according to Business Korea. It seems like LG decided to skip on releasing the LG G6 in China due to great competition in the market, as this Korea-based tech giant really doesn’t have a high market share in China, so they’ve decided to let other companies fight it out in the Chinese smartphone market.

The LG G6 received really positive first impressions from a number of sources, and the company’s new flagship is a considerable step up compared to its predecessor. The LG G6 has been available for a pre-order in North America since March 17th, and those who pre-ordered it from the company, have received the Google Home speaker. The LG G6 will be launching the LG G6 through 200 mobile carriers in a number of major global markets, as expected. The LG G6 will be released in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America and North America. The LG G6 will not be launching in China, but the phone might arrive to India, in fact, it probably will, but chances are LG will opt to wait to release the LG G6 in that Asian country, at least that was the case with a number of their devices in the past, but we’ll see what happens this time around.

The LG G6 is a handset made out of metal and glass, unlike its predecessor, which was a metal-clad smartphone that offered some semi-modular features. The LG G6 sports really thin bezels all around, and a nice-looking display with HDR. The company’s 5.7-inch panel actually comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and the device packs in 4GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of expandable internal storage. The phone is fueled by the Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core processor, and a 3,300mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package. We have already reviewed the LG G6, so you can check it out if you’d like to know more about this smartphone.