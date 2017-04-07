Report: Indian Consumers Prefer Xiaomi Over Samsung & Apple

It is not exactly a secret that Xiaomi is one of the most popular smartphone brands in India, and Strategy Analytics’ latest report only proves it. According to the newest report, Xiaomi is actually the most preferred smartphone brand as far as Indian consumers are concerned. Now, this report is based on consumers who are planning to upgrade to a new smartphone in 2017, and even though Strategy Analytics did not really explain as to how they compiled this report, we’re presuming that this is a pool-based report.

Strategy Analytics mentions that the network speed and processor speed seem to be more important to consumers than camera, screen size and resolution, which is quite interesting. Now, the company has compiled a list of top 7 brands for Indian smartphone users who are planning to upgrade to a new phone this year. As already mentioned, Xiaomi is leading the race here with 26 percent, which means that 26 percent of interviewed consumers would opt for a Xiaomi-branded device. Samsung and Apple are second, but not exactly close second, as only 12 percent of people said they’d opt for one of Samsung’s / Apple’s handsets. Motorola is third-placed with 7 percent, and is followed by its parent company, Lenovo, while OnePlus also managed to squeeze itself in that third place. Now, the last on this list is Micromax, as only 2 percent of people said they’d buy one of Micromax’s devices.

“Indian Android smartphone owners are tech savvy with definite brand preferences and specification requirements,” said David Kerr, Strategy Analytics’ Senior Vice President. That being said, as far as market share goes (looking at only companies that are on this list), Samsung is in the lead with 18 percent, while Xiaomi is a close second with 16 percent. Motorola and Lenovo are occupying the third place with 11 percent, while Micromax is placed below them with 9 percent. OnePlus managed to grab 2.4 percent market share in India, so it’s not exactly selling a ton of devices over there, but that’s also something for the company, it will be interesting to see if they’ll be able to achieve significant growth in India in the coming years.