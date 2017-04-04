Report: Galaxy S8 Plus With 6GB Of RAM To Cost Over $1,000

A new report claims that a 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S8 Plus might cost more than expected. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus flagship smartphones were announced at the end of last month, and both of them come with 4GB of RAM on the inside. Well, we’ve seen rumors (and even an official certification) a couple of times thus far that Samsung plans to introduce a 6GB RAM variant of both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, and as per those rumors, such a variant of the two phones will become available in China and South Korea in the near future.

That being said, this new report which comes from Korea claims that the 6GB RAM Galaxy S8 Plus variant with 128GB of internal storage will cost over $1,000 once it launches. The report actually says that the device will cost KRW 1,155,000 in Korea, which translates to about $1,030. Now, this new report also says that the phone will come in a Midnight Black variant only, and that it will be a China exclusive, which means that not even Korean users might get a chance to buy it. The source also says that Samsung will give away a free DeX dock for consumers who pre-order a 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S8 Plus, and the dock itself costs KRW 160,000 ($140).

Having that in mind, it’s worth noting that 6GB RAM variants of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus already got certified by TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC), which more or less confirms that the two phones are coming. These two handsets will be identical to regular Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus models in almost every way, the only difference is in RAM and storage count, as the 6GB RAM Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus models will ship with 128GB of internal storage. These new variants will still sport a 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch WQHD+ Super AMOLED displays, respectively, same goes for their 3,000mAh and 3,400mAh battery packs, Android 7.0 Nougat, and so on. If you’d like to know more about the Galaxy S8, click here.