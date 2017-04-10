Prisma Updated With In-App Store Bringing New Free Filters

Multimedia editing app Prisma has been updated with an in-app digital marketplace loaded with more than 20 new filters. Despite being labeled as a store, all of the new filters that Prisma Labs added to its Styles Store are free, just like their predecessors. The update that brings new filters to the app started rolling out on the Google Play Store several days ago and should be available for download globally by now. The latest stable build of Prisma offers a new camera interface that features a “Get more styles” button located immediately above the quick filter selection menu. As expected, the button leads users to a new store that organizes all of the new and old filters into categories. The categories vary quite a bit, spanning everything from new releases and those that are particularly popular in your territory to special collections. If you aren’t interested in browsing a curated list of filters, you can simply choose to see all of those supported by the app. Likewise, if none of the new filters look appealing to you, you can use Prisma’s newly added digital marketplace to simply browse through a list of old filters you were using so far.

Tapping any filter in the new store will provide users with a massive list of examples of people using it to enhance their photographs and videos. Furthermore, an icon located in the top-right corner of Prisma’s store will lead you to a My Styles tab that lets you manage your filters by rearranging them, in addition to providing you with a simple way to delete any filters you’re no longer planning to use. Following the release of the new update, Prisma Labs also said that custom filters will be added to the popular multimedia editing app in the near future, though the studio provided no specific time frame to accompany that announcement.

Following the latest update, Prisma now supports more than 60 filters that users can download and apply to their photographs and videos, and that number will likely keep growing in the coming months, especially after the app receives official support for custom styles, i.e. styles based on existing images.