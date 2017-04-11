Pricing Info Leaks For The Xiaomi Mi 6 And Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus

The Xiaomi Mi 6’s pricing structure just surfaced. This info comes after Xiaomi announced that the Mi 6 will launch on April 19, one day after the date that was rumored a while back, April 18. In any case, this pricing info comes from Weibo (Chinese social network), as per usual, and this leak actually brings us pricing for both the Xiaomi Mi 6 and its big brother, the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus.

Now, if this leak is to be believed, the Xiaomi Mi 6 will sport 4GB of RAM, but will ship in two storage variants, you’ll be able to pick it up in 64GB and 128GB storage models. Those two variants of the Xiaomi Mi 6 will cost 2,199 Yuan ($318) and 2,599 Yuan ($376). The Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, on the other hand, will be a bit more expensive. The Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus will arrive in three storage variants, all of which will sport 6GB of RAM. The Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus will become available in variants with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of storage. Those three variants of the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus will cost 2,599 Yuan ($390), 3,099 Yuan ($448) and 3,699 Yuan ($535), if the source is to be believed.

That being said, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is said to sport a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus will sport a 5.7-inch fullHD or QHD display. Both devices will ship with Android Nougat out of the box, with Xiaomi’s MIUI OS on top of it. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC will fuel both of these smartphones, and chances are that both devices will be made out of metal and glass, at least according to rumors / leaks. So, all in all, it seems like the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be quite affordable, maybe not as affordable as its predecessor, but close enough. Truth be told, it’s not exactly easy keeping prices that low considering what components are included in the Xiaomi Mi 6, but if today’s leak is accurate, Xiaomi will manage to pull it off yet again. The Xiaomi Mi 6 will be announced in Beijing, and the Mi 6 Plus will probably get unveiled alongside its sibling on the same day. That being said, mark April 18 in your calendars, and let’s see what will Xiaomi’s new flagships have to offer.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 5