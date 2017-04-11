Pre-Order Sprint’s Galaxy S8 And Get A $100 eCertificate

It seems like Sprint’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus units will come with a $100 reward eCertificate from Samsung. Now, do keep in mind that this applies to pre-orders only, at least at the moment. You can pre-order the Sprint Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus through Samsung’s online store, and in addition to the eCertificate, you’ll be getting a free VR headset as well. Now, a ton of other carriers are giving away a free VR headset, but the eCertificate is something that is exclusive to Sprint, at least for the time being.

Now, do keep in mind that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus handsets will go on sale on April 28, and if everything goes according to plan, those of you who pre-ordered one of the two phones will receive it a week early. Pretty much every major carrier in the US has the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus pre-orders ready, same goes for a ton of other carriers all over the world. Samsung’s Galaxy S8 handsets had been announced at the end of last month, and they certainly are amongst the most powerful smartphones around at the moment. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are almost identical, the Galaxy S8 Plus is a larger phone, with a larger display and battery, but in every other way it’s identical to the Galaxy S8.

Depending on where you purchase one of these two phones, you’ll get either the Exynos 8895 or Snapdragon 835 SoC. Android Nougat comes pre-installed on Samsung’s new flagships, and on top of that, you’ll be getting Samsung’s custom UI, of course. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are not exactly the cheapest Smartphones around, as a Sprint Galaxy S8 will cost you $750 at the moment, should you choose to pre-order it, of course. The Galaxy S8 Plus is even more expensive than that, of course, but that was to be expected. Samsung’s ‘Galaxy S’ smartphones were never really cheap, as this is the company’s flagship line of smartphones. That is more or less it, if you’d like to grab Sprint’s Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus, follow the source link down below.