Possible Moto E4 Plus Makes It To The FCC

A new Motorola smartphone, which could possibly be the Moto E4 Plus, has passed the FCC certification testing. This might be the larger brother to the Moto E4, another entry-level smartphone offering from Motorola, a mobile brand owned by Chinese tech giant Lenovo. In its FCC filing, Motorola details some connectivity features of Moto E4 Plus, which include 4G LTE compatibility, 2.4 GHz WiFi 802.11-n support, Bluetooth Low Energy version 4.2, and NFC. Some of the bands Moto E4 Plus will likely support include LTE Bands 5, 7, and 38. Looking through FCC documentation, it is interesting to point out that the devices have two FCC IDs, one of which lacks NFC. Whether this will matter in the retail version of the phone is something we have yet to see. Motorola has also mentioned that the devices will have Mediatek’s MT6169, a WWAN chipset and the devices can support LTE Band 40 but Motorola has stated in its filing that it will disable Band 40 support through software.

Aside from the information about connectivity features, another piece of information that is mentioned in the FCC filings is that the Moto E4 Plus may have a non-removable battery, in contrast to last year’s Moto E3 and Moto E3 Power which have a removable one. The Moto E4 Plus may still have a removable back cover but if it does it will only allow access to the SIM card. The Moto E4 Plus, along with its rumored smaller brother the Moto E4, is expected to replace the Moto E3 and the Moto E3 Power which were both released last year.

Moto E is the entry-level smartphone line from Motorola and Lenovo, the lowest-tier in its trio of smartphone lines which also include the mid-range Moto G series and the high-end Moto X/Z lines. The Moto E phones are usually priced at a little bit more than $100, making it a value proposition for people who need a less expensive device or a cheap backup phone, or people who just find even the mid-range Moto G too expensive for their liking. The Moto E has seen great success in developing countries, as Motorola made a successful combination of brand name, durable construction, and respectable specs for use case scenario and price.