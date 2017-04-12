Possible Galaxy On7 Pro (2017) Certified By The FCC

A new Samsung smartphone bearing model number SM-G615F has been certified by the FCC, paving the way for its U.S. release at some stage going forward. The device comes with FCC ID A3LSMG615F, and is expected to be marketed as the Galaxy On7 Pro (2017) by the South Korean consumer electronics company. As is to be expected, the FCC listing doesn’t really reveal any of the key tech specs of the upcoming device apart from the fact that it will ship with a 3,300mAh battery and run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The device has also been spotted on benchmarking websites Geekbench and GFXBench in recent times, revealing quite a bit about its hardware configuration.

According to those listings, the upcoming Samsung mid-ranger will feature a 5.7-inch screen with a display resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The device is also expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P20 (MT6757) SoC, which comes with an integrated Cortex-A53 octa-core CPU and the Mali-T880 MP2 GPU. The smartphone is also expected to offer 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, alongside 12-megapixel cameras on both the front and rear. The smartphone has already been certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA), so all that remains now is for Samsung to make it official. Of course, this is not the only mid-range smartphone that the company is rumored to be working on, with the 2017 iteration of the Galaxy J7 also expected to hit the market fairly soon.

Samsung had launched the first-generation Galaxy On7 and Galaxy On5 as online-only devices in India and a few other markets around the world back in 2015, and followed that up by releasing ‘Pro’ versions of both devices with extra RAM and storage. With the next-gen Galaxy On7 now certified by the FCC, it will be interesting to how long the company will take to make this official. It will also be interesting to see if the company has any plans to launch an upgrade to the Galaxy On5 and Galaxy On5 Pro, both of which are getting a bit long in the tooth. Either way, there’s no more info about the upcoming smartphone right now, but more details will hopefully be available soon.