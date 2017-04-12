Possible Galaxy J7 (2017) Certified By The FCC As SM-J727S

A smartphone that’s said to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) has been certified by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC), according to a recent listing on the regulator’s website. The certified device bears the model number SM-J727S, and while the listing on the FCC’s website doesn’t say as much, the device is believed to be the next-generation Galaxy J7 smartphone that will very likely be marketed as the Galaxy J7 (2017) by the South Korean consumer electronics giant. The device has already been certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance and also by the Bluetooth SIG organization, implying Samsung may be looking to make it official in the near future. A device with the model number SM-J727P was also spotted on Geekbench back in January, and the phone was also believed to have been imported into India for testing purposes late last year, according to a listing on the country’s import and export tracking website Zauba.

Previous rumors suggested that the Galaxy J7 (2017) will be launched by a number of U.S. carriers including AT&T, Verizon, and U.S. Cellular, and while those reports are yet to be officially confirmed by Samsung, this latest development certainly seems to lend credence to that assertion. As is usually the norm, the listing on the FCC website doesn’t really reveal a whole lot about the upcoming handset, but earlier rumors seem to indicate that it will ship with mid-range hardware and be aimed at the pre-paid market for the most part. Samsung is also expected to launch its upcoming mid-ranger in emerging markets like India, but there’s currently no word on when it will be released or how much it will cost.

Taking a quick look at the rumored tech specs of the Galaxy J7 (2017), the device is said to feature a 5.5-inch display panel with a resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixels. Other key specs include a 2.2 GHz octa-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. Imaging options on the upcoming Samsung mid-ranger will reportedly include a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 5-megapixel front sensor. Not much else is known about the Galaxy J7 (2017) at this point in time, but more information will hopefully be available soon.