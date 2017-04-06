Polar Intros New M430 Running Watch With Heart Rate Sensor

Finnish pioneer of fitness wearables Polar just announced a new product – the M430 running watch. The wearable is here to replace the older M400 while retaining a lot of its visual characteristics, the company revealed.

The follow up still uses a monochrome display and features a so-called “anybody” design, meaning users can easily swap out straps. However, compared to the previous model, the M430 brings forth a built-in heart rate sensor with six LEDs, a redesigned perforated strap, and a lighter body weighing just 51 grams. The watch features a new technology that can detect pulse waves and use them in conjunction with Polar’s proprietary heart rate algorithms to interpret the raw data and provide an accurate reading. The wearable is waterproof up to 30 meters, and despite being labeled a “running watch,” it packs a considerable list of capabilities like being able to track steps, distance, burned calories, and sleep cycles, among other things. It also can relay notifications from your phone, send vibration alerts when your goals are completed, and display running and recovery measurements. On top of everything, the Polar M430 can be used to map bike rides. So, regardless of what kind of physical activity you embark upon, the Polar M430 can seemingly serve as a capable fitness companion.

Polar is primarily highlighting two aspects of the new wearable. First off, the customized algorithms for heart rate monitoring which have been especially fine-tuned for the device, since weight, size, and the position of the watch on one’s wrist ultimately affect monitoring. Secondly, Polar is highlighting the advanced Smart Coach features which appear both in the Polar Flow mobile companion app and on the watch itself. For example, with Running Index, athletes can easily monitor their progress and see how their performance evolved over time. The program also informs users of how long they need to recover during or after training. The Fitness Test feature helps active individuals gauge their overall fitness levels, while the Training Benefit provides adaptive guidance for athletes during every stage of their training sessions while outlining the benefits of each workout. The Polar Flow app also acts like a social network of sorts, allowing athletes to share workout tips and tricks or watch training videos. The watch can operate for up to eight hours of training with GPS and optical heart rate on a single charge, Polar said. The Polar M430 is available in dark gray, white, and orange for $229 and will start shipping in May.