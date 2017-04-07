Pokemon GO Wins A BAFTA, Boasts 65M Monthly Active Players

Pokemon GO currently boasts over 65 million of monthly active users, Niantic’s Chief Executive Officer John Hanke revealed while speaking at London Games Festival earlier this week, mere days before the company’s hit augmented reality (AR) game won an award for the Best Mobile and Handheld Game from the British Academy of Film, Television and Arts (BAFTA). Yesterday’s award concluded a highly successful week for the San Francisco-based mobile game developer that already received numerous accolades for its Pokemon-themed mobile game that became a cultural phenomenon last summer, recording hundreds of millions of downloads and grossing over $1 billion to date.

Other high-profile gaming awards previously won by Pokemon GO include the Mobile Game of the Year awards given at Academy of Arts and Science’s D.I.C.E. Awards and Golden Joystick Awards, though some industry watchers could argue a BAFTA win is more prestigious than all other accolades Niantic received so far. In a short release published on Friday, the Californian studio that was originally established as a division of Google before going independent in 2015 thanked the gaming industry for all rewards it was honored with, adding that its team is still hard at work developing new features and improving existing functionalities of Pokemon GO on a monthly basis.

Despite acknowledging massive success it managed to achieve so far, Niantic insists it’s still “at the beginning of the [Pokemon GO] journey,” noting how plenty more content will be added to the game in the future. The San Francisco-based company said the arrival of spring will mark the debut of new social experiences in Pokemon GO that will hopefully prompt players to once again go outside and spend hours hunting for pocket monsters outdoors. While Niantic provided no additional details on the matter, Hanke previously revealed that Pokemon GO is set to receive three major content updates over the course of this year, one of which is the second generation of Pokemon that’s already being added to the game. Regardless, the studio will likely share more information on upcoming Pokemon GO content in the coming weeks, in accordance with its relatively transparent development practices it followed so far.