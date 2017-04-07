Pokemon GO Update Adds Traditional Chinese Language

Pokemon GO’s language support is still incomplete, but today’s update makes things a bit better by bringing Traditional Chinese to the iOS and Android versions of the game. Niantic had to roll the game out gradually on an international level, rather than releasing all at once, and the expansion of the game’s available languages has unfolded in a somewhat similar manner. Along with a new language, the update brings a slight tweak to the scroll bar in the Pokemon selection screen. Beyond that, ambiguous bug fixes and changes to the game’s text are on board to round out the rather minor update. The update brings the Android version of the game up to version 0.61.0, while the iOS version now sits at version 1.31.0.

The mostly uneventful update comes on the heels of Pokemon from Johto finally making their way into the game, numbering close to 100. Before that, another update came through that finally allowed players to listen to their own music while playing the game by fixing a known bug with Unity3D, the engine that powers the game’s non-AR components. Player to player battling and Pokemon trading is reportedly still in the works, with no date set for those features to roll out just yet, though Niantic has talked about them in past announcements.

As for other features that players have been looking forward to, there is still no sign of legendary Pokemon at this time, though Ditto is finally out in the wild waiting to be caught, or more commonly, to troll players into thinking they’ve nabbed a rare or even a legendary Pokemon, only for Ditto to transform back into its blobby pink self after the catching is said and done. The wait for trading, battling, and more new Pokemon has not been an entirely drab one, of course; shiny Magikarp have turned up in the wild, and Pokemon Day saw Niantic unleashing a swarm of decked-out Pikachu in party hats on Pokemon GO-playing revelers for a limited time, marking the occasion with a fond callback to Pikachu’s Smash Brothers 64 days, when the classic Pocket Monster could be decked out in a variety of festive hats.