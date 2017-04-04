Pinterest Is On The Cutting Edge With New App Features

As a social media company it’s your job to keep things fresh and new, constantly adding new features that are both interesting and cater to your users’ daily habits. In its latest app update, Pinterest is following suit with a few other apps out there to bring new functionality to phones running Android 7.1, which at the time of this writing is a very short list indeed. One of Android’s latest native functions is to allow a long-press of icons on the home screen, resulting in a sort of “right click” functionality that will be familiar to anyone who uses a computer regularly. This long-press harkens back to the days of older Android, but is presented in a much more fashionable way.

Not to be outdone in any fashion sense, Pinterest is now enabling this long-press of its app icon to bring quick action functions to its app, allowing users to quickly jump into regularly used functions. Pressing and dragging on these actions even lets you create a separate shortcut to the action, as you can see in the GIF down below. Google’s rollout of Android 7.1 took a little longer than some other versions of Android, and indeed still we have yet to see many phones, outside of the Pixel and Nexus line, receive the update. The dedicated functions being added to the shortcuts include Lens, Explore, Search and Saved, which jump right into the named sections of the app.

This brand new functionality comes on the heels of Samsung’s announcement that its newest AI assistant, Bixby, will feature deep Pinterest integration via the Lens functionality in the app. Bixby gives users the ability to visually search for things by taking a picture and letting Bixby run it through many different visual search engines. With this new Lens functionality, Pinterest becomes a native search engine within Bixby, and gives users the ability to search through all of Pinterests millions of posts and ideas by simply taking a picture of what they want to look for. Pinterest has been developing these ideas for a while now, and with the latest updates from both Google and Samsung, it looks to be truly harnessing the power of its social network for users convenience.