Pick Up the Withings Activite Steel for just $82 – 4/12/17

The Withings Activite Steel is available for just $82.59 after a 30% off coupon is clipped on Amazon’s website. That’s a pretty drastic discount, considering it was already on sale for $117, down from its original price of $129. Definitely worth taking advantage of.

Withings is now a Nokia company, but they have quietly been making a slew of great wearable products and other health products including blood pressure cuffs and even smart scales. The Withings Activite Steel is one of their more popular wearables, it’s a fitness tracker that can track all of your usual things like steps, calories burned, activity, etc., but it looks like a regular watch. Which is a nice advantage over many of the other wearables on the market right now. The Withings Activite Steel has been said to be one of the best looking wearables out there, and it even has great battery life. Lasting up to 8 months, and this is because there is no screen on display here, so there’s no charging on the Activite Steel.

You can grab the Withings Activite Steel from Amazon using the link below. Be sure to clip that 30% off coupon to get the price even lower. It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

