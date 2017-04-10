Pick Up the UE ROLL 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $55 – 4/10/17

The UE ROLL 2 is currently available from eBay via Best Buy’s storefront for just $54.99. That’s down from its regular price of about $99.99. This is a brand new model, and not a refurbished model from UE.

For those that may be unaware of the UE ROLL 2 it’s a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker from Ultimate Ears, which is a subsidiary of Logitech. This speaker is quite small, but has some incredible battery life, and also a pretty big punch to it. UE has included a carabiner clip so that you can clip it to your bag, there’s also a bungie cord that you can use to attach it to a tree, or something else. It’s a great speaker for taking with you on camping trips and really just traveling at all. It sports around 7-10 hours of continuous playback, which is plenty for an afternoon outside with the family and/or friends.

eBay is offering the UE ROLL 2 for $54.99, which is a great price, and it’s also sold by Best Buy which means you can purchase the UE ROLL 2 from eBay and then go pick it up from your local Best Buy store and have it in hand today, which is a pretty nice feature to have. The UE ROLL 2 is one of the best small, portable speakers out there right now. So definitely worth picking up.