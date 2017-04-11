Pick Up A Tronsmart USB-A to USB-C Cable for $6 w/ Code – 4/11/17

Tronsmart has discounted their USB-A to USB-C pack of cables to just $5.99 with the promo code USBAUSBC. This makes it the cheapest this pack of cables has ever been – it is a two-pack of cables one white and one black.

These are certified cables, so they will work with your Nexus 6P, OnePlus 3T, Galaxy S8, LG G6 and many other smartphones that use USB-C now. These are just 3.3-feet long however, so they are somewhat short, but that is the standard length for most cables these days. In fact, it’s a tiny-bit longer than the cable that comes in the box with your smartphone – which is typically just 3-feet long. These are great for those that just bought a new smartphone that uses USB-C, as most people are going to need to replace their cables anyways. Those that have been using adapters can replace those with these cables. These will work with existing wall chargers and car chargers that use USB-A ports.

It’s unclear, currently, how long these will be on sale at this price. So you’ll want to grab yours before they are gone. Make sure to use the promo code USBAUSBC at checkout to get your discount on these cables.