Pick Up the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier for $329 – 4/7/17

The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier is seeing a price drop over on Amazon currently, to just $329. Now this isn’t the lowest price it has ever been, but it is fairly low. The Gear S3 Frontier had been priced at $299 for quite some time, but once the new year hit, Samsung raised the price back up to $349. So this is still $20 off of its regular price.

Samsung debuted the Gear S3 Frontier late-last year with the Gear S3 Classic. The Gear S3 Frontier is a smartwatch that is made more for the outdoorsy type. It’s a bit more rugged and includes things like a compass. At the time of the announcement, the Gear S3 Frontier was the only one available with 4G LTE connectivity, but that has since changed. Of course, this is the WiFi model, so that’s not a factor in your purchase if you pick up this one. It does run Tizen, but it does also work with more than just Samsung smartphones. It’ll work with Android and even iOS smartphones, thanks to Bluetooth.

