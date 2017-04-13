Pick Up the Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen for $219 – 4/13/17

The Nest Learning Thermostat is seeing a very rare price cut over on eBay through Best Buy’s store. The Nest Learning Thermostat almost always stays at $249, but right now, you can take about $30 off of that regular price for this thermostat. Which makes it a great price, especially for those that have been looking for a new thermostat.

For those that might be unaware of what the Nest Learning Thermostat can do for you, it allows you to let the thermostat keep your home at a specific temperature. So that you can have it at 70 degrees all the time, without needing to constantly fiddle with the temperature yourself. This saves on energy costs as well. Additionally, you can control Nest from your smartphone, and now with Google Assistant and Alexa, you can control Nest with your voice. Telling Alexa or Google Assistant to turn the heat or air conditioning down, which is a pretty cool feature to be honest.

This model that is on sale is a brand new model, it’s not refurbished, which makes this deal even better. Additionally, you can buy it from eBay and pick it up at your local Best Buy store and have it in hand today, without having to wait for it to be shipped to your home.